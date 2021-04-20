Winter weather advisory issued for northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio from 7 p.m. tonight to 7 a.m. Wednesday, saying 2 to 5 inches of snow are expected.

In an area including Mercer County, Ohio, 2 to 4 inches are expected, the weather service said.

It said roads are likely to become slippery overnight as temperatures fall below freezing, affecting the Wednesday morning commute.

The weather service recommended drivers slow down and use caution while traveling tonight.