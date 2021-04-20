Teachers unions want additional tax revenue to fund raises

Three local teachers unions are asking Indiana officials to designate some of the state's expected $2 billion in additional tax revenue for educator pay raises.

The statement, released late Monday evening, calls for Gov. Eric Holcomb and state legislators "to follow through on promises to increase education funding."

"In the current projected budget, education funding increases don't even account for current inflation, let alone the need to catch up to neighboring states in terms of per pupil spending," the statement says. "Indiana has fiscally weathered this pandemic better than many states, and we are appreciative of the fact that education funding was not affected this past year. However, with this increase in expected budget revenue, Indiana is poised to finally make the investment it needs to fund public education at a level our students and teachers deserve."

The presidents of three local unions signed the statement: Ryan Henly, Southwest Allen County Teachers Association; Andra Kosmoski, East Allen Educators Association; and Sandra Vohs, Fort Wayne Education Association.

Although the statement doesn't explicitly call for raises, it refers to comments Holcomb made early last year, when he said he wanted Indiana to be among the region's top three states in teacher salaries. The statement said it's time to follow through on that promise.

"Indiana is in a fiscally enviable position," they said. "It is now time to act and follow through on the many broken promises of increases to education funding. Indiana cannot afford to continue pushing off its students and teachers."

The Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission last year released results of a two-year study of education spending. It found Hoosier teachers earn less than teachers in all neighboring states, and Indiana's $36,498 starting salary is more than $3,600 below the national average.

