Indiana: 733 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths Tuesday

The Indiana Department of Health said today that 733 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and eight additional deaths have been reported.

A total of 12,826 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, a statement from the department said. It said another 408 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

The update brings to 709,455 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the statement said.

To date, it said, 3,337,834 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 3,336,468 Monday. A total of 9,478,262 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. For testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 16 and older are now eligible to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine. To make an appointment, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Hoosiers must show proof they live in Indiana and meet eligibility requirements.

A Federal Emergency Management Agency clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday in Warsaw at Center Lake Pavilion, 119 E. Canal St. A state health department mobile clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Thursday in Columbia City at First Church of God, 1200 Depoy Drive.

A total of 3,785,172 doses have been administered in Indiana, including 2,191,407 first doses and 1,593,765 fully vaccinated with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.