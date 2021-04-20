Tuesday, April 20, 2021 9:54 am
DeKalb County confirms 10 COVID-19 cases
The Journal Gazette
The DeKalb County Health Department today confirmed 10 COVID-19 new cases today, a statement said.
The total number of positive cases in DeKalb County is now 4,157 and total deaths is 78.
With the new cases, one involved an individual in the 0-10 years old age category. The other cases involved individuals in the age ranges 31-70 years old.
