    Tuesday, April 20, 2021 9:54 am

    DeKalb County confirms 10 COVID-19 cases

    The Journal Gazette

    The DeKalb County Health Department today confirmed 10 COVID-19 new cases today, a statement said.

    The total number of positive cases in DeKalb County is now 4,157 and total deaths is 78.

    With the new cases, one involved an individual in the 0-10 years old age category. The other cases involved individuals in the age ranges 31-70 years old.

