April 20: Allen County COVID-19 Update

The following was released on Tuesday, April 20, 2021:

Fort Wayne, Ind. (April 20, 2021) – Another six Allen County residents died and 58 tested positive for COVID-19, with 26 confirmed PCR cases and 32 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 39,406 cases and 673 deaths Tuesday.

The Allen County case count now includes a total of 14,882 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 28.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found on the Department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.

Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/.