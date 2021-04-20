County grant to provide services to YMCA

Allen County will use a $250,000 grant to expand health services to the YWCA, County Commissioners said today.

The grant, which the state announced Monday, will add therapy and case management to the YWCA, which has seen an increased need to expand services for people who are experiencing domestic violence and substance abuse during the pandemic, a statement said.

The county will partner with the Lutheran Foundation for the project. The foundation is providing an additional $25,000, which the YMCA will use to hire an additional therapist and additional case managers for aftercare. Plans also include a case manager and residential assistant for the Harriet House.