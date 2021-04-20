Verbatim: Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority Board of Directors Approves Bids for Project Gateway West Terminal Expansion and Rehabilitation

The following was released on Tuesday, April 20, 2021:

Fort Wayne, Ind. – The Fort Wayne-Allen County (FWACAA) Board of Directors has approved bids relating to the construction of the Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) West Terminal Expansion project and Checked Bag Inspection System (CBIS). By approving these bids, the airport is moving forward with plans to expand and renovate the FWA terminal building.

In June of 2020, Michael Kinder & Sons (MKS) was selected as the Construction Manager as Constructor (CMc) for the both the West Terminal Expansion and CBIS projects. MKS, in collaboration with Airport Authority staff, issued and awarded subcontract bids relating to the project in late March before moving ahead with FWACAA Board approval at the April 19 Board meeting. Subcontract awards were given in two separate categories – the West Terminal Expansion and CBIS.

The West Terminal Expansion is the key project in FWA’s ongoing Project Gateway – the airport’s expansion and improvement project. The West Terminal expansion will see the addition of two new gates in the airport’s terminal building, a modernized appearance and amenities, new jet bridges, an expanded ticketing area, a modernized front façade, and more. Subcontract awards relating to the West Terminal Expansion project include temporary interior and site construction, selective demolition, concrete, masonry, structural steel, carpentry, wall panels, sliding glass doors, curtainwall, gypsum board, acoustical ceiling, resilient flooring, painting, fire suppression, mechanical, elevator, electrical, low voltage, earthwork, site concrete, asphalt paving, and wayfinding. The subcontractors awarded these bids will be available at a later time. The project total $36,633,371.

The CBIS project is a major behind-the-scenes component of the West Terminal Expansion and will bring a modern and efficient baggage screening system that will assist both the airlines that service the airport, and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at FWA. Subcontract awards relating to the CBIS project include concrete, masonry, carpentry, gypsum board, acoustical ceiling, resilient flooring, painting, fire suppression, mechanical, electrical, low voltage, baggage handling, and wayfinding. The project total is $8,435,581 and will be funded by the TSA.

“We are excited to be taking the next step towards beginning construction on both the West Terminal Expansion and the Checked Baggage Inspection System at FWA with the approval of project bids from our Board of Directors. I am very grateful for the vision and leadership from the Airport Authority Board Members in making this project come to fruition.” said Scott Hinderman, Executive Director of Airports. “The terminal expansion is a major project that will bring a new FWA to Fort Wayne and Northeast Indiana and will create the best front door possible to our community.”

In addition to the approval of subcontract bids, the Airport Authority Board also approved the continuation of Mead & Hunt, the design and architectural lead on the project, to continue providing Construction Administrative services as the project shifts to the construction phase.

The West Terminal Expansion is a part of Project Gateway, which has included the Parking Lot Rehabilitation Project, Rental Car Return Lot Canopy Expansion and Renewable Solar Energy Project, and the East and West Terminal Apron Improvement Project. Construction is expected to commence in mid-May.