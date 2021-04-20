Verbatim: I&M Crews ready for winter weather; company provides winter safety tips for customers

Indiana Michigan Power issued the following release Monday night:

Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) is ready for the anticipated return of winter weather to its service area.

AEP has a staff of meteorologists monitoring the weather and communicating current and future conditions to employees. I&M ensures customers, crews are ready and prepared to respond if outages occur.

I&M’s top focus is the safety of our customers and employees, no matter the time of year or weather. With spring on our minds for the past several weeks, I&M wants customers to be aware of the potential hazards that come along with winter weather conditions.

Cold temperatures.

Dangerous driving and walking conditions.

Snow could rest on power lines or trees potentially causing them to fall.

Never touch a fallen utility wire, no matter how harmless it looks. It can be difficult to distinguish between a power line and a cable or telephone line. All fallen lines should beconsidered energized and dangerous. And, don’t touch anything in contact with the line, such as trees, fences or puddles of water, because they can conduct electricity.

If you use a generator, please follow the manufacturer’s instructions and never operate indoors.

Use caution and slow down if you see first responders, snow plow crews and I&M personnel working on or near the road.

If I&M customers see a fallen power line, please report the hazard immediately at 1-800-311-4634.

For more safety information visit: IndianaMichiganPower.com/Safety

I&M encourages customers to use the Indiana Michigan Power app during inclement weather and sign up for text and email alerts. IndianaMichiganPower.com/App

For the latest updates please follow Indiana Michigan Power on Facebook and Twitter @IN_MI_Power