    Wednesday, April 21, 2021 5:36 pm

    Homestead principal hospitalized with COVID-19

    Ashley Sloboda | The Journal Gazette

    Homestead High School's principal is in the hospital battling COVID-19, district Superintendent Phil Downs said in an email to families Wednesday.

    Downs shared Park Ginder's condition at the request of the principal's wife.

    "Our family is appreciative of the support we have received and ask for prayer during this difficult time," Gabrielle Ginder said in a statement.

    Homestead has reported 43 student cases, seven staff cases and five or fewer teacher cases to the state's school virus dashboard, which was updated Monday. The school has about 2,500 students.

    asloboda@jg.net

     

