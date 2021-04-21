The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, April 21, 2021 4:53 pm

    Police issue Silver Alert for missing Fort Wayne woman

    The Journal Gazette

    A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Fort Wayne woman believed to be in extreme danger and who may require medical assistance.

    Evelyn Williams, 95, was last seen driving a silver 1999 Buick LeSabre with an Indiana license plate of 249BGH, Indiana State Police said today.

    Williams is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, has brown hair and green eyes, and weighs 110 pounds, state police said. She was wearing a black-and-white coat with a purple scarf.

    Anyone with information about Williams is asked to call 911 or Fort Wayne Police at 260-427-1222.

     

    Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter

    Sent daily when events warrant

    Share this article

    Email story