    Wednesday, April 21, 2021 4:15 pm

    Preliminary snow totals

    The Journal Gazette

    Van Wert, Ohio, reported 5.2 inches of snow in the recent storm, the National Weather Service said today.

    Other preliminary snow totals reported to the weather service:

    • 4.5 inches -- Bluffton; near Delphos, Ohio; Monroeville;
    • 4.3 inches -- Near Paulding, Ohio; near New Haven;
    • 4.2 inches -- Near Nine Mile;
    • 4.1 inches -- Huntington;
    • 4 inches -- Near Wallen;
    • 3.6 inches -- Near Angola;
    • 3.3 inches -- Near Salem Center;
    • 2.9 inches -- Near Claypool;
    • 2.7 inches -- Near Lake Wawasee;
    • 2.2 inches -- LaGrange;
    • 2 inches -- Leesburg

     

