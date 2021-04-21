Wednesday, April 21, 2021 4:15 pm
Preliminary snow totals
The Journal Gazette
Van Wert, Ohio, reported 5.2 inches of snow in the recent storm, the National Weather Service said today.
Other preliminary snow totals reported to the weather service:
- 4.5 inches -- Bluffton; near Delphos, Ohio; Monroeville;
- 4.3 inches -- Near Paulding, Ohio; near New Haven;
- 4.2 inches -- Near Nine Mile;
- 4.1 inches -- Huntington;
- 4 inches -- Near Wallen;
- 3.6 inches -- Near Angola;
- 3.3 inches -- Near Salem Center;
- 2.9 inches -- Near Claypool;
- 2.7 inches -- Near Lake Wawasee;
- 2.2 inches -- LaGrange;
- 2 inches -- Leesburg
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story