Downs headed to Trine; will leave SACS earlier than expected

Phil Downs will leave Southwest Allen County Schools earlier than anticipated to begin a new job at Trine University, officials announced Wednesday.

"The opportunity to continue to serve Indiana educators at Trine is one I could not pass up," the superintendent said in a statement.

At Trine, Downs will lead new graduate programs in the Franks School of Education.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Downs join the Franks School of Education at Trine University as we begin a new chapter by building our first graduate programs," said Tony Kline, dean. "Dr. Downs has an impressive history of service to the education profession. His vision, intellect, innovative problem solving and genuine disposition have earned him the respect of so many across the state and beyond."

Downs' last day at SACS hasn't been determined. The school board is interviewing candidates for the superintendent position.

