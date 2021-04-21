Indiana: 1,166 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths Wednesday

The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 1,166 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 710,607 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

To date, 12,840 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 14 from the previous day. Another 408 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,343,166 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,337,834 Tuesday. A total of 9,516,161 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. A Federal Emergency Management Agency clinic is planned in Warsaw from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday at Center Lake Pavilion, 119 E. Canal St. A state health department mobile clinic is operating in Columbia City from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Thursday at First Church of God, 1200 Depoy Drive.

To find other vaccination sites or to schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

As of today, a total of 3,834,629 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,212,174 first doses and 1,622,455 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.