April 21: Allen County COVID-19 Update

The following was released on Wednesday, April 21, 2021:

Fort Wayne, Ind. (April 21, 2021) – Another 55 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, with 18 confirmed PCR cases and 37 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 39,467 cases Wednesday.

One recently reported death was determined not to be an Allen County resident, so the total number of lives lost to COVID-19 is now at 672.

The Allen County case count includes a total of 14,919 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 28.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found on the Department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.

Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/.