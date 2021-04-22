Verbatim: Holcomb Statement on the End of the Regular Legislative Business

The following was released on Thursday, April 22, 2021:

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb offered the following statement:

“This has been a historic legislative session and I’m grateful for all the support my Next Level Agenda achieved. Indiana will be in an even stronger position with this new budget which prioritizes investing in Hoosiers.

“The Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative will lead the nation in encouraging community collaboration to improve quality of place and advance industry sector development. The raises for educators, increased education funding, expanded broadband access and workforce development grants are all game changers.

“Indiana will remain on a roll thanks to the teamwork of all those involved throughout this legislative session.”