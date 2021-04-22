Indiana: 1,250 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths Thursday

The Indiana Department of Health said today that 1,250 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and four additional deaths have been reported.

A total of 12,844 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, a statement from the department said. It said another 408 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

The update brings to 711,787 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the statement said.

To date, it said, 3,347,994 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 3,343,166 Wednesday. A total of 9,553,973 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. For testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

A total of 3,887,012 doses have been administered in Indiana, including 2,233,214 first doses and 1,653,798 fully vaccinated with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Hoosiers ages 16 and older are now eligible to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine. To make an appointment, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Hoosiers must show proof they live in Indiana and meet eligibility requirements.

A Federal Emergency Management Agency clinic in Warsaw is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday at Center Lake Pavilion, 119 E. Canal St. A state health department mobile clinic is being held in Columbia City through 6 p.m. today at First Church of God, 1200 Depoy Drive.