State police investigating police-action shooting in Kendallville

A driver who led police on a 45-minute pursuit through three counties fired at officers and has been hospitalized following a police-action shooting in Kendallville, Indiana State Police said today.

State police at Fort Wayne said the incident began just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near Harris Road and Olympia Avenue on the city's northwest side, when Fort Wayne police saw a car driving recklessly.

The driver of the car stopped, then sped away as the officer was approaching the car, state police said in a statement. It said the pursuit continued through DeKalb and Noble counties, with multiple law enforcement agencies becoming involved.

The pursuit ended about 12:15 a.m. today at a mobile home park on Kendallville's south side, the statement said.

The driver, Justin Robert Weikel, 40, of LaOtto, refused to get out and started to shoot at the officers, state police said. They said multiple officers returned fire.

SWAT-team officers from Fort Wayne were called in along with state police. SWAT officers were able to take Weikel into custody around 1:45 a.m.

Weikel was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. No one else was injured.

State police said Weikel had an outstanding felony arrest warrant out of Noble County.

The investigation is ongoing and will be turned over to the Noble County prosecutor for review, state police said.