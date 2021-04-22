Verbatim: The Color Purple Performances Have Been Canceled

Fort Wayne, Ind. (Apr. 22, 2021) – As a result of COVID-19, the team at Indiana Performing Arts Theatre and Kaidydid Productions has made the difficult decision to cancel the upcoming shows that were scheduled for Saturday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 25 at 4 p.m. As the Embassy moved through the pandemic, it appreciated the community’s patience as these shows were rescheduled from March. The Embassy hopes that it can bring this talented team's work to the Embassy stage in the future.

Refunds will be issued at the original point of purchase. Embassy or ticketmaster.com purchases using a credit or debit card can be digitally refunded. Any refund request could take up to a month to process. If you purchased tickets with cash or gift card, please contact the Embassy by phone at this time. Please note that the Embassy cannot refund tickets that were purchased through other channels such as secondary ticket sellers.

The Embassy staff is available to answer any questions. We appreciate your understanding and support and apologize for the inconvenience this may have caused. Feel free to visit fwembassytheatre.org or call the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy at 260.424.5665. Our current box office hours are 10 a.m. to 6.p.m., Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Social distancing is required, face coverings are recommended and safety measures have been put into place to help reduce the exposure to COVID-19.