Lawmakers to vote on vaccine passport language

INDIANAPOLIS – Lawmakers are set to vote today on vaccine passport language that has never had a public hearing or passed either chamber in the Indiana General Assembly.

The provision was placed in a wide-ranging health care and insurance bill Wednesday night.

House Bill 1405 passed the House and Senate Rules committees with no discussion of the vaccine provision. Both chambers will vote on the measure in the next few hours.

It says that state and local units can't issue or require a so-called vaccine passport – or proof of vaccination status for COVID-19. It doesn't go as far as a proposed amendment last week in the Indiana House, which also barred private businesses from asking about or requiring information on your vaccine status.

It is unclear if schools counts as a “local unit.” The phrase isn't defined in the new language. It is in other parts of the Indiana code with varying definitions – though usually cities, counties and townships. In at least one place a school corporation is included.

GOP legislative leaders said last Thursday they were shopping for a place for some sort of ban on vaccine passports.