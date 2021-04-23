Area manufacturers to add more than 100 jobs

An Ohio-based manufacturer plans to add 80 jobs in Bluffton and a Columbia City company plans to add about 35 jobs to its workforce.

20/20 Custom Molding Plastics is adding high-pressure presses to its Holiday City, Ohio, plant, and moving two from there to its 325,000-square-foot Bluffton operation, a news release said.

The company uses structural foam applications to mold plastic products for customers throughout North America.

Company spokesman Chad Adams on Friday said Bluffton will get about 80 of the 100 jobs the company is adding, though altogether it has about 130 openings. Positions include press operators, maintenance workers, material handlers, molders and supervisors.

In Columbia City, 80/20 is taking applications to fill about 35 jobs in shipping, inventory, receiving and other areas. The company plans a hiring event from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Work One Northeast career center at 201 E. Rudisill Blvd., Fort Wayne. Individuals who cannot attend can apply online at careerpro.8020.net, a Friday news release said.

The company is the originator and manufacturer of The Industrial Erector Set, a modular aluminum building system for various applications and end markets.

lisagreen@jg.net