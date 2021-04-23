Honor Flights to require COVID-19 vaccinations

The Honor Flight Network will require that all participants on any 2021 Honor Flight trips be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the organization has announced.

Currently, all trips are on hold until at least Aug. 15, Honor Flight said in a statement. Dennis Covert, president of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, said there has been no guarantee the mission can resume this year.

Honor Flight said it is taking the precaution and other COVID-19 safety measures "to ensure the health and safety of all those who travel with us."

The network's board will continue to consult public health guidance before resuming trips and announcing final protocols, the statement said.

For updates, visit www.hfnei.org or see the organization's Facebook page.