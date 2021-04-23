Friday, April 23, 2021 3:32 pm
New Haven Canal Days festival canceled
The Journal Gazette
The New Haven Canal Days Festival committee has voted to cancel the 2021 festival.
While navigating several challenges, the committee was unable to overcome timing, staffing and the potential for a high COVID-19 infection rate in Allen County, festival organizers said in a statement.
The committee plans public meetings this summer to solicit ideas, suggestions and input for the 2022 festival. Those meetings are to be announced on the festival's Facebook page.
