Pacers sign Brimah to two-way contract

The Indiana Pacers have signed Amida Brimah to a two-way contract, the Mad Ants announced Friday.

Brimah had been signed to a 10-day contract with the Pacers in November before being waived, the Mad Ants said in a statement. His return to the Pacers reunites him with Mad Ants teammates Oshae Brissett and Cassius Stanley.

Brimah played in 10 games for the Mad Ants during the single-site season in Orlando this February, averaging eight points and 8.5 rebounds per game. He ranked second in the G League in blocks per game (2.8) and was third in overall blocks (28).

Brimah's call up, paired with that of Brissett, gives the Mad Ants two call-ups in a season for the first time since 2018-19. He is the 16th different Mad Ant to receive a call-up since the team's inaugural season in 2007-08.