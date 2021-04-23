Friday, April 23, 2021 12:32 pm
Superior Street section closed over weekend
The Journal Gazette
Superior Street will be closed to through traffic between Harrison and Ewing streets this weekend while crews install utility lines, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
A detour will use Harrison, Main and Ewing streets, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.
For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
