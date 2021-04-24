Indiana: 1,127 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths Saturday

The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 1,127 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 713,959 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

To date, 12,861 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 13 from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 408 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,357,565 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,347,994 Friday, the statement said. It said a total of 9,623,269 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the statement said. To schedule a vaccine, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

A Federal Emergency Management Agency clinic will operate in Warsaw from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Center Lake Pavilion, 119 E. Canal St.

As of today, a total of 3,981,230 doses have been administered in Indiana, the statement said. It said this includes 2,270,448 first doses and 1,710,782 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.