Chase ends with driver, passengers hurt in crash

A Hamilton man is recovering from injuries after crashing his vehicle while fleeing Auburn police early today.

Officers said Daniel McKean, 33, led police on a high-speed chase about 3:30 a.m. along the 2900 block of County Road 36 in DeKalb County.

McKean's Lincoln LS missed a sharp turn along the roadway, lost control, hit a tree before striking a telephone pole and rolling over, police said.

Officers removed three adult passengers from the wreckage, but members of the Auburn Fire Department had to extricate McKean from the car, officials said.

Police said McKean is at a local hospital in serious condition with head trauma and the passengers suffered minor injuries.