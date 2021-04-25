Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Case Counts

The following was released on Sunday, April 25, 2021:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 832 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 714,786 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

To date, 12,864 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of four from the previous day. Another 410 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,361,013 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,357,565 on Saturday. A total of 9,646,086 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is available to individuals age 18 and older, is being offered at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway today through April 29. On April 30, families with children age 16 and older are encouraged to visit the speedway to receive the first dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Second dose appointments will be scheduled at the time of the first dose.

Appointments also are still available at the mass vaccination site at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is currently offering the Pfizer vaccine. The Gary clinic is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT at 2401 Harrison St., Gary, IN 46407. Free transportation to and from the site is available through the Gary Public Transportation Corporation (GPTC) and through a partnership between IU Health and Lyft. Language interpretation and support for those with disabilities, hearing or vision impairments are also available onsite.

To find other vaccination sites, visit https://ourshot.in.gov.

As of today, a total of 4,014,793 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,284,216 first doses and 1,730,577 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.