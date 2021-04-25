Silver Alert issued for missing Fort Wayne man

The Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Fort Wayne man believed to be in danger and who may require medical attention.

State police said Purdue University Fort Wayne police are investigating the disappearance of Shane Nguyen, 55, who was last seen at 3 p.m. Friday.

Nguyen is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, has black hair and brown eyes, and weighs 142 pounds. He was last seen driving a black Honda Odyssey van with an Indiana license plate VSU544.

Anyone with information about Nguyen is asked to call 911 or contact PFW police at 260-481-6827.