Sunday, April 25, 2021 11:09 am
Police: Barricaded man identified, charged
The Journal Gazette
Police have identified the man they said barricaded himself inside a south-side home on April 15.
Indiana State Police said Jose Gallegos Cruz, 26, of Fort Wayne, was arrested and taken to a hospital for medical evaluation after police served a search warrant at 2436 South Wayne Avenue.
Cruz was charged with with dissemination of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography, state police said in a statement today.
