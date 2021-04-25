The Journal Gazette
 
    Police: Barricaded man identified, charged

    The Journal Gazette

    Police have identified the man they said barricaded himself inside a south-side home on April 15.

    Indiana State Police said Jose Gallegos Cruz, 26, of Fort Wayne, was arrested and taken to a hospital for medical evaluation after police served a search warrant at 2436 South Wayne Avenue.

    Cruz was charged with with dissemination of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography, state police said in a statement today.

     

