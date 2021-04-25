Police investigating death in car that had led brief pursuit

Fort Wayne police are investigating the death of a person found in a car they said had led them on a brief pursuit earlier today, and are searching for two suspects they said ran from the vehicle after it later crashed.

Just after 5 a.m. a city police officer tried to stop a suspicious vehicle in the area of Lake Avenue and Coliseum Boulevard when the driver of the vehicle sped away, police said in a statement.

A short pursuit ensued but was ended by the officer because of the speed and unsafe conditions, the statement said.

Shortly afterward, police said, an accident was reported at the back of a home on Forest Park Boulevard in which a vehicle had crashed through a fence. Police said the vehicle matched the one that had been involved in the pursuit.

A victim was found dead inside the vehicle, police said. The identity of the victim is to be released by the Allen County coroner's office.

Police are searching for two suspects they said ran from the vehicle. One of the suspects ran in the area of Inwood Drive between State and Lake avenues, and the other ran from the location of the crash. Police do not have a description of the suspects.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Fort Wayne police at 260-427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.