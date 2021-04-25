Suspect hurt in police-action shooting released from hospital

The LaOtto man who was shot by police on Thursday in Kendallville has been released from a Fort Wayne hospital and has been transferred to the Allen County Jail.

Justin R. Weikel, 40, is being held on an outstanding Noble County arrest warrant that is not related to the police-action shooting, Indiana State Police said today.

Weikel was involved in a multi-county pursuit that began in Fort Wayne and ended in Kendallville. He was shot by officers after he fired at the police.

State police continue to investigate the police-action shooting. They said the results will be turned over to the Noble County prosecutor for review and determination of criminal charges to be filed.