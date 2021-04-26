I&M: Peregrine falcon chick hatches

The first of four eggs has hatched in the nest on the roof of Indiana Michigan Power Center, I&M said today.

The first peregrine falcon chick was spotted on Friday afternoon, I&M said in a statement. The chick can be seen via a webcam available at www.IndianaMichiganPower.com/FalconCam.

I&M, Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources partner each year to name and band each chick, once they reach an appropriate age, the statement said.

Since 1996, it said, more than 60 falcon chicks have hatched in a nesting box on top of Indiana Michigan Power Center (previously known as One Summit Square), making it one of the Midwest’s more productive sites for falcon restoration. The building offers falcons a cliff-like vantage point with few natural predators, and access to water and food.

The parents’ identity will be confirmed by reading the ID bands on their legs, the statement said. The parents are presumed to be Jamie (male) and Moxie (female). If so, Jamie and Moxie have laid at least 28 eggs since taking residence on the downtown landmark in 2013.