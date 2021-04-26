NACS board member criticized about comment at work session

A Northwest Allen County Schools board member is under fire for his comment about sexual orientation at a work session last week.

Hours after three board members on Sunday censured Steve Bartkus, the teachers union issued a statement condemning his April 21 remarks.

Bartkus -- who was reelected to a second, four-year term by 35 votes in November -- brought up sexual orientation during a work session about COVID-19 protocols, particularly the mask mandate. He framed it as a civil rights issue.

"Where do parents' rights and children's rights come into play here to have a choice?" Bartkus said April 21. "I think most of these people that are here are not demanding that we take off masks, but they are demanding or asking, 'Do we have a choice?' Women have a choice to have abortions these days, right? People have a choice to be gay or straight these days, right?"

A petition seeking to remove Bartkus from office was created on Change.org Saturday, but it would take more than digital signatures for that to happen.

Michael Adamson of the Indiana School Boards Association said removing a board member can only be done by a circuit court judge for failing to perform the duties of the office. Attending a board meeting intoxicated, committing certain felonies, moving out of the district or dying are the only other sure methods that would prevent a member from continuing in office, he said.

Sunday, board members Ron Felger, Liz Hathaway and Kristi Schlatter responded to the controversy.

"We apologize for the alienating comments made by one school board member at the work session on April 21st," the board members said in a statement. "The opinions shared by one board member reflect only his own views and opinions, they are not shared by us individually, and should not be interpreted as those of the board as a whole."

The board members' statement is the same as censuring Bartkus, Adamson said. He has experience training school board members.

"It is essentially a public chastisement for an offensive or inappropriate action but it carries no legal weight," Adamson said by email. "I only recommend censuring for the most offensive actions and when it is important for the board to publicly distance themselves from a member's conduct."

The Northwest Allen County Educators Association said comments by two board members don't reflect the position of the union's members.

The union didn't name the members, but the comments are likely directed at Bartkus and President Kent Somers, who on April 21 questioned health professionals about health trade-offs to wearing masks and "real risks" to students.

"I think we might be a little cavalier in thinking masks are safe," Somers said at the work session.

The teachers union's statement is as follows: "The teachers of the Northwest Allen County Educators Association support the health professionals' positions to keep students masked for the final weeks of the school year which abides by the governor’s orders. The teachers of the NACEA support each student's equality and civil rights. We support tolerance and acceptance of each individual student."

