Coroner's office: Victim in car that crashed Sunday died in homicide

The Allen County coroner's office has identified the man found dead inside a car that crashed Sunday morning following an abandoned police pursuit.

The pursuit had ended by Fort Wayne police because of speed and safety issues, and the crash occurred soon after in the 1500 block of Forest Park Boulevard, city police have said.

Shane Van Nguyen, 55, of Fort Wayne died from blunt force injury of the head, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy. His manner of death has been ruled a homicide by the coroner's office.

Nguyen's death is the 12th in homicides in Allen County this year.