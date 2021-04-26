Indiana: 702 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths Monday

The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 702 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 715,468 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

To date, 12,870 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of five from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 410 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,363,801 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,361,013 Sunday, the statement said. It said a total of 9,657,616 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Effective today, any vaccination clinic that has openings has been asked to accept walk-in clients without an appointment.

As of today, a total of 4,029,224 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,289,242 first doses and 1,739,982 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.