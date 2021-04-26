Police identify suspects in death investigation

Fort Wayne police are asking for the public's help in finding suspects in a death investigation after a pursuit Sunday morning on the city's northeast side.

Police have said they found a victim dead inside a vehicle that had been involved in a pursuit followed by a crash. Police said today they are treating the death as a homicide; the official ruling on manner of death will come from the Allen County coroner's office.

Homicide detectives, along with the Gang and Violent Task Force and the Vice and Narcotics units, are seeking:

Matthew J. Cramer, 21, who has brown hair and eyes, weighs 160 pounds and is 5 feet, 11 inches tall.

Jacob D. Carreon-Hamilton, 20, who has brown hair and eyes, weighs 170 pounds and is 5 feet, 7 inches tall.

Cody Clements, 20. No description was provided.

Police said the suspects should be considered very dangerous.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Fort Wayne police at 260-427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.