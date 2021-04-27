2 charged in slaying, dismemberment

Two men were charged Tuesday in the death and dismemberment of a 55-year-old man found in a vehicle that crashed through a fence on Fort Wayne's northeast side.

Mathew Cramer, 21, was charged with murder, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and abuse of a corpse in the death of Shane Van Nguyen.

An accomplice, Jacob Carreon-Hamilton, 20, of the 3200 block of Portage Boulevard, is facing charges of assisting a criminal, resisting law enforcement in a vehicle and abuse of a corpse.

A third man, Cody Clements, 20, whose name appears in a probable cause affidavit, has not been charged.

Nguyen disappeared about 3 p.m. Friday after he got a COVID-19 vaccine shot at Memorial Coliseum. He was seen leaving driving his black Honda Odyssey. Details in a Silver Alert posted by Fort Wayne and Purdue Fort Wayne University police noted that Nguyen had high blood pressure and diabetes and did not have his medication with him.

The same van was accounted for in the probable cause written by homicide detective Jeff Marsee. At 5:10 a.m. Sunday, Sgt. Cary Young of the Fort Wayne Police Department noticed a suspicious vehicle behind a building and attempted a traffic stop. He gave up the pursuit, but caught up to the van.

The driver, later named as Carreon-Hamilton, jumped out of the van and ran, but Cramer took over the wheel as the van slowly rolled, court documents said.

A short time later, Cramer went through the BP gas station at Lake Avenue and North Anthony Boulevard and crashed through a back fence of a home in the 1500 block of Forest Park Boulevard.

Cramer ran, but when officers searched the van registered to Nguyen, they found his body in black plastic trash bags. An autopsy determined his body had been dismembered, but the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Cramer and Carreon-Hamilton were seen in a video purchasing items at Lowe's in Goshen. A Lowe's receipt was found in the black van that included tarps, a hacksaw, hacksaw blades, a plastic tub and two shovels. A large knife was purchased from Walmart in Goshen, court documents said.

Carreon-Hamilton told detectives he didn't know why Cramer wanted to purchase those specific items until they arrived at a U-Stor rented by Cramer at 11 p.m. Saturday.

Carreon-Hamilton said once he saw the body, he went back to the van and sat while Cramer went to work on Nguyen's body. Cramer said Carreon-Hamilton coached him while he cut up the body, court documents said.

Carreon-Hamilton was found Sunday and taken to the Elkhart Police Department for an interview.

Cramer was found in Lakeville Sunday. He was taken to Fort Wayne police headquarters for an interview. He said he asked Nguyen for a ride from Elkhart to Fort Wayne, although it's unclear how the two men knew each other.

Cramer said he planned to kill Nguyen during the ride. Once, the two men went to Cramer's storage unit on North Coliseum Boulevard, he told Nguyen to turn his back to him. Cramer put the older man in a choke hold until he went unconscious, but also claimed that when he pulled him out of the van, Nguyen hit his head hard on the pavement in an unconscious state.

Cramer said he pulled Nguyen into the storage unit where he finished killing Nguyen, then locked the door of the storage unit and went back to Goshen. Cramer said he took money from Nguyen at the storage unit and gave it to Carreon-Hamilton and Clements to buy the supplies he needed. He claimed he discussed how they would get rid of the body with Carreon-Hamilton.

Clements, who was seen in surveillance video with Cramer and Carreon Hamilton at Lowe's, was dropped off somewhere when the other two came back to Fort Wayne Saturday night. After they unloaded the supplies into the unit, Carreon-Hamilton held Nguyen's body while Cramer used a knife to dismember him, court documents said.

Cramer said the two of them saw Sgt. Young driving behind them Sunday morning when they were parked behind an abandoned building. Carreon-Hamilton was driving, Cramer said. Carreon-Hamilton bailed out of the van while it was still moving and Cramer then moved into the driver's seat, also trying to get away. Cramer said he was going too fast through the BP parking lot and lost control, crashing into the back yard of the home.

Police said they have not ruled out a hate crime. Nguyen was Asian and the alleged killer is white. However, currently police believe it to be an isolated incident, according to city police spokeswoman Sofia Rosales-Scatena.

