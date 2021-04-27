New Haven named 2020 Tree City USA® community

New Haven has been named a 2020 Tree City USA® community by the Arbor Day Foundation just as local officials are planning a reforestation project that will involve planting hundreds of trees.

This is the 10th consecutive year New Haven has been recognized.

"We received this recognition because of our commitment to effective urban forest management," a news release said today.

In May of 2011, the city of New Haven took steps to be part of the Tree City community. An ordinance regulating the planting and maintenance of trees was adopted and the New Haven Tree Commission was created.

Tuesday's announcement comes as New Haven's Tree Commission is finalizing plans for the first phase of a Miyawaki Reforestation Project. It involves using the principles developed by the award-winning Akira Miyawaki, including preparing the soil and planting multiple trees in close proximity to one another and tending to them for the first three years encouraging rapid growth, the news release said.

The commission will start the Miyawaki Reforestation project on May 1 at the southwest corner of Moeller and Minnich roads.