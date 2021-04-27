Elevated fire danger today in northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio

High temperatures with low humidity is producing an elevated fire danger today in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, and burning is discouraged except by experienced fire personnel, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service said south to southwest winds will increase today, with wind gusts as high as 30 to 35 mph at times. It said high temperatures into the lower to middle 80s this afternoon will result in minimum afternoon relative humidities as low as 30%.

These conditions, combined with drying grass and other fuels, will increase the risk for grass, brush and ditch fires to spread rapidly out of control this afternoon into early this evening, the weather service said.