NACS: Protocols in place through 1st semester of 2021-2022 school year

The Northwest Allen County Schools board's vote reaffirming its commitment to COVID-19 protocols applies through the first semester of next academic year.

The resolution, which passed 3-2 Monday, also notes the superintendent is authorized to update plans as needed to comply with any subsequent mandate or requirement imposed by local, state or federal officials.

Changes could include looser restrictions. This depends on local or state conditions and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the American Academy of Pediatrics, according to the resolution.

"Before implementing any changes to relax or rescind aspects of the NACS Reopening Plans, the plans must be reviewed and supported by the Allen County Department of Health," the resolution states.

Superintendent Chris Himsel presented the two-page resolution upholding the district's reopening plans, which were first adopted in July as NACS prepared for a school year during the coronavirus pandemic.

Parents in recent weeks pushed the district to make masks optional.

