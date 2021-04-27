Indiana: 867 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths Tuesday

The Indiana Department of Health said Tuesday that 867 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 716,306 the number of state residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

To date, 12,883 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 13 from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 410 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,366,463 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,363,801 Monday, the statement said. It said a total of 9,676,561 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 16 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and can do so at one of more than 700 clinics around the state. Appointments are preferred but are not required. To find a location or to schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

As of today, a total of 4,068,119 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,302,877 first doses and 1,765,242 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.