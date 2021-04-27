Holcomb sues legislature over emergency-powers law

INDIANAPOLIS – GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb filed suit Tuesday against the Indiana General Assembly and its Republican leaders – alleging a new law allowing lawmakers to call themselves in for emergency session is unconstitutional.

He is asking a Marion County judge for a permanent injunction blocking the law.

“I took an oath to uphold the Constitution of the State of Indiana and I have an obligation do so. This filing is about the future of the executive branch and all the Governors who will serve long after I'm gone,” Holcomb said in a news release.

The court filing says provisions of House Bill 1123 – which he vetoed and the legislature overrode – “impermissibly infringe upon and undermine the constitutional power to call special sessions which is vested exclusively with the governor.”

Several legal experts testified earlier this year that the bill was unconstitutional because the Constitution explicitly gives the power to call a special session to the governor.

But Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray and House Speaker Todd Huston argued nothing in the Constitution said they can't. It has never happened in Indiana history.

Many lawmakers were frustrated last year when Holcomb kept renewing the COVID-19 disaster emergency declaration. Legally the General Assembly can halt an order, but they weren't in session to do so. Even when they returned in 2021, they did not do so.