Pedestrian bridge over Coliseum Boulevard opens
Span connects PFW, Ivy Tech campuses
The Parker-Cole Crossing pedestrian bridge over Coliseum Boulevard, which connects the Purdue University Fort Wayne and Ivy Tech campuses, is now open, PFW said today.
The ornamental LED lights will be turned on Wednesday at dusk, the university said in a statement.
The pedestrian crossing will have an official dedication ceremony later this year, the statement said.
