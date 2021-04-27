The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, April 27, 2021 11:41 am

    Pedestrian bridge over Coliseum Boulevard opens

    Span connects PFW, Ivy Tech campuses

    The Parker-Cole Crossing pedestrian bridge over Coliseum Boulevard, which connects the Purdue University Fort Wayne and Ivy Tech campuses, is now open, PFW said today.

    The ornamental LED lights will be turned on Wednesday at dusk, the university said in a statement.

    The pedestrian crossing will have an official dedication ceremony later this year, the statement said.

     

