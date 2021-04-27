Tuesday, April 27, 2021 8:35 am
Coldwater Road lane restrictions
The Journal Gazette
Coldwater Road between North Clinton Street and Essex Lane will have intermittent lane restrictions Wednesday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.
A communications lines crew will be working in the area and should finish May 31.
For more information, call 260-427-6155 or visit www.trecthefort.org.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story