Holcomb vetoes ethanol warning

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb vetoed a bill late Monday night that would have added a state warning label on ethanol fuel pumps.

The governor's veto message said “I am vetoing SEA 303 due to its requirement of a duplicative label at every pump that dispenses E15 blends of fuel in the state. The Environmental Protection Agency already mandates that all E15 pumps have a label clearly advising consumers of the possible implications of using the fuel in certain engines. I find this additional layer of government unnecessary and confusing.”

Ethanol groups had lobbied Holcomb to veto the bill.

The Indiana Ethanol Producers Association called the legislation anti-ethanol, anti-farmer, and anti-fuel choice. Plant managers from nine Indiana ethanol plants also sent a letter to Holcomb urging the veto.

Supporters, though, wanted the state label to tell consumers to check their vehicle's manual and warranty before using. Sen. Mark Messmer, R-Jasper, authored the bill.

Lawmakers can override the veto with a simple majority vote the next time they are in session.

Holcomb also signed 15 other bills Monday, including one extending the 2021 legislative session until November instead of the usual April 29. Lawmakers changed that so they could handle redistricting later this year when full U.S. Census data arrives.

