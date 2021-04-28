Police: 3 hurt, including officer, shooting suspect, in McKinnie crash

Three people, including a juvenile shooting suspect, were injured Wednesday when the suspect led officers on a chase and later collided with a police vehicle on Fort Wayne's south side.

The Fort Wayne police Gang and Violent Crimes Unit tried to stop a shooting suspect at Bowser and Creighton avenues shortly before 2 p.m., but he refused to stop and fled from police.

Officers stopped chasing the suspect, a juvenile boy, but another officer found the boy driving recklessly and running a stop sign at Robinwood Drive and McKinnie Avenue.

Sgt. Jeremy Webb, city police spokesman, said the boy was driving at high speed when he collided with a police vehicle traveling east on McKinnie. The police vehicle that was struck, Webb said, was not involved in the pursuit at the time of the collision.

The boy suffered non-life threatening injuries before he was treated at a hospital and arrested, Webb said. The officer and a passenger in the police vehicle that was struck were also treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries, he said.

Webb could not say in which shooting the boy was suspected.

jchapman@jg.net