Allen County to begin accepting walk-in vaccinations

The Allen County Health Department will begin accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday.

Eligible residents wanting a vaccination will be able to walk in to the site at Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Avenue, during designated times, the department said today.

The department is offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which requires two doses. Appointments will be scheduled for the second dose during the first vaccination.

Walk-ins will be accepted from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, from 1 to 4 p.m. Fridays and from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays

A form of identification is still required, and a parent or legal guardian must accompany anyone who is 16 or 17 years old.

Appointments are still accepted and will be prioritized. To make an appointment, residents can call 211 or go to https://ourshot.in.gov.