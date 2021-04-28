April 28: Allen County COVID-19 Update

The following was released on Wednesday, April 28, 2021:

Fort Wayne, Ind. (April 28, 2021) – Another Allen County resident died and 76 tested positive for COVID-19, with 23 confirmed PCR cases and 53 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 39,922 cases and 673 deaths Wednesday.

The Allen County case count includes a total of 15,222 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 28.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found on the Department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.

Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/.