Car hits garbage truck; driver dies

A Fort Wayne man died and two other men were injured, one of them critically, when a vehicle was driven into the back of a garbage truck in DeKalb County on Tuesday, police said.

Nicholas A. Chalmers, 34, of Fort Wayne was driving his Hyundai Tucson west on County Road 68, just west of County Road 39, about 9:40 a.m. when he struck the rear of a garbage truck in front of a home. The garbage truck driver, Bryan M. Horvath, 33, of Fort Wayne was outside the vehicle to dump trash, police said.

Chalmers died at the scene. Horvath was injured when he was struck by the trash container lift arm as the truck was propelled forward by the impact, police said.

A passenger in Chalmers' vehicle, Philip W. Nason Jr., 35, of Fort Wayne was also injured and taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.