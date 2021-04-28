Verbatim: ACPL update on Rock the Plaza

Allen County Public Library issued the following Thursday, April 28 –

(FORT WAYNE, IN) – The Allen County Public Library has announced that due to ongoing concerns over COVID-19, Rock the Plaza will not take place this summer. The concert series, which draws hundreds of music fans to the Main Library Plaza every Saturday evening during the summer, has been a popular community event for more than ten years.

“We sought guidance from local health officials, and the recommendations were very clear: appropriate face coverings, social distance, and smaller crowds, even for outdoor events. We do not believe we would be able to enforce those expectations at an event like Rock the Plaza,” said Stephanny Smith, Director of Community Engagement.

“Throughout the pandemic we have prioritized the health of library staff and community members. While canceling Rock the Plaza is disappointing for everyone involved, we know it is the right thing to do,” Smith said.

